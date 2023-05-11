Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.99 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.99 billion and $207.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $15.06 or 0.00055448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 427,558,283 coins and its circulating supply is 331,495,563 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.