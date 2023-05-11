ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 625 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.31) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. HSBC raised shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.99) to GBX 725 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.33) to GBX 730 ($9.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.53) to GBX 1,180 ($14.89) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $962.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

