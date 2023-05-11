Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.16–$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $533.00 million-$538.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.79 million. Appian also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.16)-($1.09) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $36.61. 98,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,678. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at $457,322,207.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

