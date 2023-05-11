AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.29

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 85860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

AMC Networks Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Featured Articles

