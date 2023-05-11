Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Alight also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62 to $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 762,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

