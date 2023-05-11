AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHCO. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 610,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.