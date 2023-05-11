Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

ASGI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 29,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,699. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

