908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 908 Devices updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 68,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,646. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 908 Devices by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,552.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

