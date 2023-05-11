3,728 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,057,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Shares of META stock traded up $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $237.42. 7,109,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,435,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

