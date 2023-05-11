2,049 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 145.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,826. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

Snap-on stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,349. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.46. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

