1,671,157 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,671,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,583,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,623 shares during the period. Washington University raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington University now owns 7,767,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,160 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,067,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 3,587,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,126,198. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

