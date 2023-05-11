124,191 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 124,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,455 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $604.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

