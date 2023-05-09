WINkLink Market Capitalization Tops $75.21 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $75.21 million and $6.82 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007989 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $7,655,447.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

