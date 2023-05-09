Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WLDN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of WLDN traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $16.96. 66,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a P/E ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $46,744.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $49,931.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,298.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.