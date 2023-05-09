WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $29.96 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $29.96 million and approximately $699,026.08 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00281915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003654 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.