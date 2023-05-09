WazirX Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. WazirX has a total market cap of $55.21 million and approximately $975,462.15 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

