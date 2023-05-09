Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.62

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
Want Want China Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73.
Want Want China Company Profile
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Want Want China (WWNTY)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.