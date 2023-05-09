Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00011084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $84.21 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.11110507 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,499,936.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

