Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.56. 1,737,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,722,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.