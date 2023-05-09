Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.56. 1,737,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,722,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

