UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CFO Sells $342,209.00 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $342,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. 81,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.28. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

