The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Shares Up 0.3%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.70. 1,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund is designed to provide capital appreciation through investments in securities. Their firm screens stocks based on a broad range of variables, including price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields and earnings-per-share growth.

