TerraClassicUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.19 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $146.53 million and $13.19 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00055878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,929,121 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,539,762 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

