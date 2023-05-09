Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. 163,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,847. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $208,799. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

