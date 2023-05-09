SVB Securities Trims Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price to $34.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Securities from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $25.41 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,677. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

