Suku (SUKU) Price Tops $0.0598

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $853,659.96 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

