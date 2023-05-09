StockNews.com Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 161,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.