StockNews.com Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Sell

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 175,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,516. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $148.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 284,388 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Identiv by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 545,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

