StockNews.com Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Sell

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Identiv Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 175,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,516. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $148.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
