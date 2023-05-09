StockNews.com Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Sell

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $13,428,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $9,282,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

