StockNews.com Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Sell

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.