StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
ClearOne Price Performance
CLRO stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.96.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
