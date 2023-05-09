Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 14,979 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 14,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $14,230.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,730.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 3,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.