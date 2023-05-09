Spire Global (SPIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPIR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,530.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.