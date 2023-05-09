Spire Global (SPIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire Global Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPIR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,530.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Earnings History for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

