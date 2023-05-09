Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 500 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 767,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,101. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

