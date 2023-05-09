Scholarship Coin Price Tops $0.0011 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $18,322.09 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,644,575 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00110132 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

