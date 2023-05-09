Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Down 4.8%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. 16,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 23,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Rise Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

About Rise Gold

(Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.