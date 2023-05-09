Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.
Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $162.89.
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
