Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $162.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

