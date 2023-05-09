ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.96

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 914267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

ProFrac Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new position in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,425,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at $12,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProFrac by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 688,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 458,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

