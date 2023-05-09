Polymath (POLY) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Polymath has a market cap of $172.66 million and $719,727.58 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00282790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18829021 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,554,813.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

