Plutonian Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 9th

Plutonian Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, May 9th. Plutonian Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PLTNU stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Plutonian Acquisition has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plutonian Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

