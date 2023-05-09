PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.25 billion-$7.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.48 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.88.

PYPL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,624,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,375,816. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1,353.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

