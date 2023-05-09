Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells $198,300.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,818.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 610,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $11,620,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 21,649.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 440,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

