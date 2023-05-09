Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 4.3 %
OEC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.
Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons
In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.