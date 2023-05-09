Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 4.3 %

OEC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.