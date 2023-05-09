O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $946.64. The company had a trading volume of 350,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $861.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $837.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $947.15.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,159 shares of company stock worth $31,637,897 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.