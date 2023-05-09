Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.87 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $68.87 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,749.21 or 1.00082377 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07376906 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,280,829.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

