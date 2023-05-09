Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Stock Price Down 5%

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$82.00 and last traded at C$83.90. 2,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.35.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.61. The company has a market cap of C$202.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

