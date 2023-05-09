Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.