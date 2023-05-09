Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

Featured Stories

