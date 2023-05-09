Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Financial Survey

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CECO Environmental and Molekule Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $422.63 million 0.99 $17.42 million N/A N/A Molekule Group $230,000.00 215.66 -$6.17 million ($0.47) -3.47

Analyst Recommendations

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CECO Environmental and Molekule Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 3 0 3.00 Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.65%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Molekule Group.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 4.12% 9.89% 4.34% Molekule Group -2,717.18% -65.94% -46.29%

Volatility & Risk

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.77, meaning that its stock price is 777% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Molekule Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Molekule Group

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

