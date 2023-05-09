Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 144,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,000. The stock has a market cap of $208.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.54. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

