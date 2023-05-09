Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 144,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,000. The stock has a market cap of $208.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.54. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of Mistras Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
