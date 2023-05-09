Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $606.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

