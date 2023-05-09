McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.10-$26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.78 billion-$301.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.63 billion. McKesson also updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.56. 1,139,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,762. McKesson has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

