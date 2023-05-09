Mcashchain (MCASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.83

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain launched on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05627929 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

